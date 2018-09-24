See The Classic Movie House Jack White Is Helping To Restore

There is an effort underway to restore the house from The Outsiders, and Jack White just donated thirty-thousand dollars to help make it possible.

The 1983 film starring Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, and Emilio Estevez was filmed partly in a home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That home is now owned by House Of Pain member Danny O' Connor. Yes, really.

The "Jump Around" rapper purchased the home in 2015 and is working to turn the house into a museum honoring the film.

If there's a higher caliber of human being who just happens to be a rock god I haven't met em'. Thank you, Jack White. You are a prince among men. Stay Gold. pic.twitter.com/TXo6KtsOWs — Danny Boy O'Connor (@DannyBoy1968) September 18, 2018

After a visit to the house, White donated thirty-thousand dollars worth of proceeds from his ONEOK Field show in Tulsa to help the owners meet their fundraising goal. Maybe something gold can stay.

Jack White takes his tour overseas in October, who know what he'll save over there. You can see his full list of upcoming shows here, and relive The Outsiders classic trailer below.

