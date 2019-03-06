Vampire Weekend Drops Two New Songs, Reveals the Release Date for 'Father Of The Bride'

Vampire Weekend has revealed two more of the eighteen songs that will make up their upcoming Father Of The Bride album.

The band has announced that their fourth studio album will arrive on May 3rd, and Wednesday they dropped two divergent new previews. "Sunflower" features guitarist and producer Steve Lacy of The Internet, and plays out like a piece of elastic funk with cooling harmonies and spasmodic, scattered vocals climbing along the bassline. "Big Blue" is more sentimental, shifting from atmospheric keys to the spiritual twang of a steel guitar.

Like their first two songs released last month, one song feels like a short dessert for the other, all showing different angles of the upcoming album.

Last month Vampire Weekend also released the first video from Father Of The Bride, as Ezra Koenig cooks pancakes for bandmates and friends as a snake crawls across the kitchen. They have also recently announced a tour starting in May. You can find the full list of dates here.