The Vans Warped Tour Returns, Already?

It seems like just yesterday we were saying goodbye to the Vans Warped Tour. Mostly, because it was.

After 24 years, the traveling punk and hardcore festival that created careers and helped us discover some of our favorite bands called it quits, deciding to end their run with one last trip around the country.

THANK YOU FOR 24 SUMMERS!

-- 11.5 million tickets sold

-- 300,000+ miles driven

-- 1,000+ bands performed

-- countless memories made#vanswarpedtour #warpedtour #foreverwarped pic.twitter.com/iS8HTcC5QR — Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) August 7, 2018

After four long months of thinking it over, they're back! Warped organizer Kevin Lyman announced on Twitter Monday that the festival, or something resembling it would be returning for three shows in 2019. "Only thing I can say for now since many need to hold vacations dates are June 8 Cleveland, June 29-30 east coast, July 20-21 west coast" he wrote. This would be in celebration of Warped's 25 years.

Plans are coming together for @VansWarpedTour 25th only thing I can say for now since many need to hold vacations dates are June 8 Cleveland, June 29-30 eastcoast, July 20-21 westcoast. — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) December 17, 2018

Many joined the Vans Warped Tour in their final full run, as the festival brought together veterans and newcomers, and continued their tradition of uniting music and activism. According to HeadCount, no other tour his year had the same impact on voter registration that Warped did, topping the list in a landslide and proving their continued impact.

In the meantime, mark your calendars and prepare to sweat to the sounds of punk rock one more time.