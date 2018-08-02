WATCH: Arctic Monkeys Cover The White Stripes In Detroit

Alex Turner and the Arctic Monkeys have continued sampling some local flavor on their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino Tour.

After a cover of The Strokes in New York last week, the boys rolled out a classic White Stripes cut at the Masonic Temple Theatre on Wednesday night in Detroit.

“We’re gonna do a little White Blood Cells for Detroit” announced Turner before stomping through a swaggering rendition of “The Union Forever”. Check it out below.

Next up for the Arctic Monkeys it’s a stop on stage at Lollapalooza on Thursday in Chicago.