Watch The Glorious Sons Strip Down Their Number One Song "S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)"

The Canadians are coming to conquer our charts.

After years of winning awards and accolades in the great white north, The Glorious Sons have climbed to the top of the mainstream rock mountain in the US. Over a year after its initial release, "S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)" has completely overtaken the hearts and ears of America, making it the number one Mainstream Rock song in the country.

From their album Young Beauties and Fools, the anxious and deceptively groovy song hides some heavy subjects under an exhilarating riff. It shines through even brighter as the Sons stripped the song down for us late last year.

The album has already won Rock Album Of The Year at the Juno Awards, and the band is currently making their way around the country on tour.

Check out the performance of "S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)" above, and find the full list of tour dates for The Glorious Sons here.