Weezer Does a Barbershop Quartet Version of "Buddy Holly" on 'The Tonight Show'

It's hard to imagine Rivers Cuomo looking happier than he does as Weezer joined forces with The Tonight Show on Tuesday for this Barbershop Quartet version of "Buddy Holly." Technically a Barbershop Septet, the band stands alongside "The Ragtime Gals" to offer up an oldie-but-goodie in perhaps the most oldie type of way. It's one of the most Weezer things they have ever done, presenting themselves with sincerity and a smirk.

Believe it or not, it's not Weezer's first brush with the Barbershop, as the band previously recorded the traditional tune "My Evaline" after taking harmony classes back in 1994. They included the song as a B-side in some countries to "Undone - The Sweater Song." The rarity eventually was included in the Deluxe edition of The Blue Album.

Related: Weezer Soars With Two New Songs From 'The Black Album'

"My Evaline" was the first cover recorded by the band, who just released a full album of covers after the success of their take on Toto's "Africa."

In addition to the "Buddy Holly" bit, Weezer plugged in for a performance of "Living In L.A." Dressed in a Guns N' Roses shirt and denim jacket, Cuomo and the band blaze through the song set to appear on The Black Album, due out on Friday.