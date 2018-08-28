The parodies and personality of “Weird Al” Yankovic were honored on Monday, as the singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“When Al asked me to speak at his ceremony I was surprised because it seemed like he got one of these a long time ago” said actor and friend Thomas Lennon during the introduction. “Now you have one Al, here among Errol Flynn and Donald Duck.”

The GRAMMY winner thanked his fans, and asked them not to destroy the star like the one of Donald Trump that was damaged earlier this month. “Please, please don’t pickaxe my star” Yankovic asked during his speech. “Limit yourself to spitting and urinating. Have some class people.”

According to NBC News, Al is the 2,643rd star on the Walk of Fame. His most recent GRAMMY award win came for his 2014 album, Mandatory Fun.