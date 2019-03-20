WORLD PREMIERE: Fitz and The Tantrums Keep Counting on "123456"

"Do you feel the vibe yet?" asks Fitz and The Tantrums on the instantly infectious new single "123456."

Consider it felt. The band has returned with another party-starter, moving from clapping to counting for their first new music in nearly three years. "123456" is a sparkling slice of a song, a bright bop anchored by the band's classic soul sound. Fitz and The Tantrums builds that vibe with striking energy and a dazzling groove.

To celebrate the new release, we sat down with Fitz and had him run through 12345... 6 questions, counting up his answers in the exclusive video above. Watch to find out what drink he chases with Sunny Delight, and which of the band's songs found its way into a cheese commercial. There's a number of funny moments with Fitz you won't want to miss.

The band has also recently announced a joint headlining tour with Young The Giant, making their way across the country starting in June. You can find the full list of dates here.

"123456" from Fitz and The Tantrums is a RADIO.COM World Premiere, which means you can hear it here first and all throughout the day.

Related: WORLD PREMIERE: The Black Keys Blast Back on "Lo/Hi"