The Regular Guy Reviews Booksmart
May 30, 2019
Categories:
Ever had the feeling you were missing out on all the fun stuff while busting your butt in school? Don't miss out on the Regular Guy's reviews every Thursday at 7:15am and 6:15pm, presented by Classic Cinemas!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Lollapalooza
Upcoming Events
31 May
Chicago Gospel Fest Jay Pritzker Pavilion
31 May
93XRT Show: Brett Dennen SPACE
31 May
Foundations of Music 30th Anniversary Celebration Goose Island Barrel House
31 May
Foundations Of Music Gala Goose Island Barrel House
01 Jun
Autism Speaks Walk Soldier Field