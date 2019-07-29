The Regular Guy Reviews The Lion King

July 29, 2019
Categories: 
Going to the Show with A Regular Guy

The Regular Guy reviews the surreal pseudo-live action remake of The Lion King. Roar into your show-going weekend with reviews by The Regular Guy every Thursday at 7:15am & 6:15pm, presented by Classic Cinemas! 

Tags: 
Going To The Show With A Regular Guy

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews The Lion King Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Yesterday Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Spiderman: Far From Home Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin Brehmer's Hall Of Fame Tribute To Lee Smith Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Toy Story 4 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Late Night Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes