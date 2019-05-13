The Regular Guy Reviews Long Shot
May 13, 2019
It's the unlikely pairing of Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron in the aptly named Long Shot. Go to the show with Just A Regular Guy every Thursday at 7:15am and 6:15pm, presented by Classic Cinemas!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Lollapalooza
Upcoming Events
15 May
Passion Pit Riviera Theatre
16 May
Adler After Dark Adler Planetarium
17 May
Chicago A Cappella Venue West
18 May
18 May
Joan Osborn and Terri Hemmert: a conversation on the songs of Bob Dylan American Writers Museum