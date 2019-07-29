The Regular Guy Reviews Spiderman: Far From Home
July 29, 2019
Categories:
See if the latest installment in the spiderverse got The Regular Guy's spidey senses tingling. Go to the show every Thursday at 7:15am & 6:15pm with Just A Regular Guy, presented by Classic Cinemas!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Lollapalooza
Upcoming Events
29 Jul
The exhibit Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics Museum of Broadcast Communications
30 Jul
The film Fences Jay Pritzker Pavilion
31 Jul
Grant Park Orchestra concert Jay Pritzker Pavilion
31 Jul
93XRT Show: Beck + Cage The Elephant Huntington Bank Pavilion
31 Jul
Judah and the Lion Ticket Giveaway at Kirkwood! Kirkwood Bar and Grill