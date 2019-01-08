Regular Guy's Best Movies Of 2018
The Regular Guy reveals his favorite flicks of 2018.
January 8, 2019
Categories:
It was a great year at the show and these movies really blew me away!
From superhero flicks to biopics, the video above shows the 10 movies that were my favorite in 2018.
Click here to listen to podcasts of all my movie reviews.
