1968 Saturday Morning Flashback 6/27/20

Playlist from Saturday Morning Flashback June 27, 2020

1968

CANNED HEAT—GOING UP THE COUNTRY

OHIO EXPRESS—YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY

STEPPENWOLF—THE PUSHER

THE BAND—CHEST FEVER

BLUE CHEER—SUMMERTIME BLUES

THE WHO—CALL ME LIGHTNING

ARETHA FRANKLIN—I SAY A LITTLE PRAYER THIRTY

MOODY BLUES—RIDE MY SEE SAW

SLY AND THE FAMILY STONE—DANCE TO THE MUSIC

LEONARD COHEN—SUZANNE

TEMPTATIONS—I WISH IT WOULD RAIN

RASCALS—A BEAUTIFUL MORNING

THE BEATLES—BLACKBIRD

MASON WILLIAMS—CLASSICAL GAS

B.B. KING—LUCILLE

DOORS—UNKNOWN SOLDIER

HUGH MASEKELA—GRAZING IN THE GRASS

STEVE MILLER—LIVIN' IN THE USA

BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD—I AM A CHILD

BLOOD, SWEAT AND TEARS—I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU'LL EVER KNOW

DIANA ROSS AND THE SUPREMES—LOVE CHILD

DEEP PURPLE—HUSH

JANIS JOPLIN—PIECE OF MY HEART

GLEN CAMPBELL—WITCHTA COUNTY LINEMAN

THE ROLLING STONES—STREET FIGHTING MAN

CLASSICS IV—SPOOKY

JAMES TAYLOR—SOMETHING IN THE WAY SHE MOVES

CREAM—CROSSROADS

HUMAN BEINZ—NOBODY BUT ME

STATUS QUO—PICTURES OF MATCHSTICK MEN

SIMON AND GARFUNKEL—MRS. ROBINSON

AMERICAN BREED—BEND ME, SHAPE ME

TRAFFIC—FEELIN' ALRIGHT

BOX TOPS—CRY LIKE A BABY

CLARENCE CARTER—SLIP AWAY

JIMI HENDRIX—VOODOO CHILD (slight return)

JIMI HENDRIX—CROSSTOWN TRAFFIC

JIMI HENDRIX—ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER