1971 Saturday Morning Flashback 7/18/2020 Playlist

This week’s Saturday Morning Flashback took us back to 1971. One of the greatest years for rock music of all time, Stanley Kubrick put out a new movie “A Clockwork Orange” and the Bears moved out of Wrigley Field. Here's what Richard Milne played on Saturday Morning Flashback July 18th.

JONI MITCHELL—BLUE

ROD STEWART—MAGGIE MAY

T REX—JEEPSTER

JONATHON EDWARDS—SHANTY

TODD RUNDGREN—WE GOTTA GET YOU A WOMAN

SAVOY BROWN—I CAN'T GET NEXT TO YOU

THE DOORS—THE CHANGELING

PAUL MCCARTNEY—SMILE AWAY

JOHN LENNON—POWER TO THE PEOPLE

CAT STEVENS—MORNING HAS BROKEN

MOODY BLUES—STORY IN YOUR EYES

YES—YOURS IS NO DISGRACE

THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND—STATESBORO BLUES-LIVE

JOHN PRINE—ILLEGAL SMILE

THE GRATEFUL DEAD—PLAYING IN THE BAND-LIVE

JANIS JOPLIN—ME AND BOBBY MCGEE

BILL WITHERS—AIN'T NO SUNSHINE

ELTON JOHN—TINY DANCER

THE ROLLING STONES—DEAD FLOWERS

JEFF BECK—SITUATION

MARVIN GAYE—MERCY MERCY ME

JETHRO TULL—AQUALUNG

THE BAND—LIFE IS A CARNIVAL

STEPHEN STILLS—CHANGE PARTNERS

BADFINGER—DAY AFTER DAY

LED ZEPPELIN—HEY HEY WHAT CAN I DO

CHICAGO—LOWDOWN

CAROLE KING—SO FAR AWAY

ISAAC HAYES—SHAFT

JAMES GANG—WALK AWAY

TRAFFIC—THE LOW SPARK OF HIGH HEELED BOYS