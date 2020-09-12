1974 Saturday Morning Flashback Playlist 9/12/2020

Steely Dan - Rikki Don't Lose That Number

Chicago - Wishing You Were Here

Aerosmith - Seasons of Wither

The Eagles - Already Gone

Joni Mitchell - Raised On Robbery

J. Geils Band - Detroit Breakdown

Jackson Browne - For A Dancer

Robin Trower - Bridge of Sighs

Billy Preston - Nothing From Nothing

Linda Ronstadt - You're No Good

Bachman Turner Overdrive - You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet

Bob Dylan - All Along The Watchtower (live)

Jimmy Buffett - Come Monday

Genesis - The Carpet Crawlers

Loggins And Messina - Changes

Wet Willie - Keep On Smilin'

Fleetwood Mac - Heroes Are Hard To Find

Doobie Brothers - Black Water

Supertramp - Asylum

Crosby, Stills, Nash And Young - Find The Cost of Freedom

Bonnie Raitt - Angel From Montgomery

Little Feat - Rock And Roll Doctor

Bad Company - Bad Company

Boz Scaggs - Slow Dancer

Eric Clapton - I Shot The Sheriff

Kiki Dee - I've Got The Music In Me

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Call Me The Breeze

The Rolling Stones - Dance Little Sister

Jethro Tull - War Child

Dand Fogelberg - As The Raven Flies

Electric Light Orchestra - Eldorado Overture/Can't Get It Out Of My Head