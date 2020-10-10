Saturday Morning Flashback Playlist 1972 (10/10/2020) 93XRT
Jackson Browne - Doctor My Eyes
The Staple Singers - Respect Yourself
Pink Floyd - Free Four
Doctor John - Iko Iko
Eagles - Witchy Woman
Rod Stewart - Angel
Jerry Garcia - The Wheel
Curtis Mayfield - Superfly
The Rolling Stones - Happy
Edgar Winter - Frankenstein
Allman Brothers Band - Ain't Wastin' Time No More
Malo - Suavacito
Fleetwood Mac - Bare Trees
J.J. Cale - Crazy Mama
Todd Rundgren - Hello It's Me
ZZ Top - Francine
Elvis Presley - Burnin' Love
Paul Simon - Me and Julio Down By The Schoolyard
War - The World Is A Ghetto
Deep Purple - Space Truckin'
Randy Newman - Political Science
Chi Coltrane - Thunder And Lightning
Raspberries - Go All The Way
Mott The Hoople - All The Young Dudes
Luther Ingram - I Don't Want To Be Right
Yes - And You And I
David Bowie - Suffragette City
Doobie Brothers - Jesus Is Just Alright
Neil Young - Out On The Weekend
Stevie Wonder - I Believe
Chicago - Dialogue