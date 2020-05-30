Saturday Morning Flashback Sent Us To 1979!
We could've easily filled another three hours discovering and rediscovering great music from 1979 and still not even made a dent! Have a look at what we played today and we'll start putting together next week's Saturday Morning Flashback when we revisit 1984.
9:00am
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - "Shadow Of A Doubt (A Complex Kid)"
Eagles - "The Sad Cafe"
Talking Heads - "I Zimbra"
Bad Company - "Crazy Circles"
Cars - "Double Life"
Specials - "Concrete Jungle"
Pink Floyd - "Mother"
Roxy Music - "Ain't That So"
Dave Edmunds - "Crawling From The Wreckage"
Supertramp - "Child Of Vision"
10:00am
Van Halen - "Dance The Night Away"
Prince - "I Feel For You"
Jimmy Buffett - "Volcano"
The Clash - "Lost In The Supermarket"
Elvis Costello - "Moods For Moderns"
Off Broadway - "Stay In Time"
Neil Young - "My My Hey Hey (Out Of The Blue)"
Ian Hunter - "Just Another Night"
Knack - "My Sharona"
Rickie Lee Jones - "Danny's All Star Joint"
Led Zeppelin - "Carouselambra"
11:00am
Cheap Trick - "I Know What I Want"
Fleetwood Mac - "Sisters Of The Moon"
Boomtown Rats - "Someone's Looking At You"
Joe Jackson - "I'm The Man"
AC/DC - "Highway To Hell"
Mick Taylor - "Leather Jacket"
Dire Straits - "Lady Writer"
Frank Zappa - "Dancin' Fool"
The Police - "Walking On The Moon"
Patti Smith Group - "So You Want To Be A Rock N Roll Star"
XTC - "Making Plans For Nigel"