We could've easily filled another three hours discovering and rediscovering great music from 1979 and still not even made a dent! Have a look at what we played today and we'll start putting together next week's Saturday Morning Flashback when we revisit 1984.

9:00am

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - "Shadow Of A Doubt (A Complex Kid)"

Eagles - "The Sad Cafe"

Talking Heads - "I Zimbra"

Bad Company - "Crazy Circles"

Cars - "Double Life"

Specials - "Concrete Jungle"

Pink Floyd - "Mother"

Roxy Music - "Ain't That So"

Dave Edmunds - "Crawling From The Wreckage"

Supertramp - "Child Of Vision"

10:00am

Van Halen - "Dance The Night Away"

Prince - "I Feel For You"

Jimmy Buffett - "Volcano"

The Clash - "Lost In The Supermarket"

Elvis Costello - "Moods For Moderns"

Off Broadway - "Stay In Time"

Neil Young - "My My Hey Hey (Out Of The Blue)"

Ian Hunter - "Just Another Night"

Knack - "My Sharona"

Rickie Lee Jones - "Danny's All Star Joint"

Led Zeppelin - "Carouselambra"

11:00am

Cheap Trick - "I Know What I Want"

Fleetwood Mac - "Sisters Of The Moon"

Boomtown Rats - "Someone's Looking At You"

Joe Jackson - "I'm The Man"

AC/DC - "Highway To Hell"

Mick Taylor - "Leather Jacket"

Dire Straits - "Lady Writer"

Frank Zappa - "Dancin' Fool"

The Police - "Walking On The Moon"

Patti Smith Group - "So You Want To Be A Rock N Roll Star"

XTC - "Making Plans For Nigel"