Two amazing years of music in one Saturday Morning Flashback! Richard Milne spent the week putting together three hours showcasing the amazing music we discovered in 1995 and 1996. Check out the entire three-hour playlist below and playlists from past Saturday Morning Flashback playlists here!

9:00AM

Natalie Merchant - "Wonder"

Collective Soul - "The World I Know"

Hootie & The Blowfish - "Let Her Cry"

Son Volt - "Drown"

Wilco - "Box Full Of Letters"

Dave Matthews Band - "Ants Marching"

Seal - "Kiss From A Rose"

John Prine - "Ain't Hurtin' Nobody"

Bonnie Raitt - "Angel From Montgomery" with Jackson Browne, Bryan Adams, and Kim Wilson (Live)

Bush - "Glycerine"

Beatles - "Free As A Bird"(Anthology 1 version)

10:00AM

Cake - "Rock 'N' Roll Lifestyle"

Smashing Pumpkins - "Tonight Tonight"

Oasis - "Champagne Supernova"

Spacehog - "In The Meantime"

Everclear - "Santa Monica"

Jamiroquai - "Virtual Insanity"

Sheryl Crow - "Everyday Is A Winding Road"

Sublime - "Santeria"

Storyville - "Good Day For The Blues"

Fiona Apple - "Criminal"

11:00AM

Soundgarden - "Burden In My Hand"

The Wallflowers - "One Headlight"

Lyle Lovett - "Private Conversation"

Foo Fighters - "Big Me"

John Mellencamp - "Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)"

Shawn Colvin - "Sunny Came Home"

Gin Blossoms - "Follow You Down"

Beck - "Where It's At"

REM - "Bittersweet Me"

Counting Crows - "A Long December"