Saturday Morning Flashback 6/13/2020 1977
June 14, 2020
Next Week we'll head back to 1989 and 1990. Here's the playlist from 6/13/2020 for 1979!
Carnival/Let The Children Play/Jugando
|Played at 9:01 am CDT
|James Taylor
|Honey Don't Leave L.A.
|Played at 9:09 am CDT
|Bowie, David
|Heroes
|Played at 9:19 am CDT
|Steve Miller Band
|Threshold/Jet Airliner
|Played at 9:24 am CDT
|Little Feat
|Rocket In My Pocket
|Played at 9:30 am CDT
|Billy Joel
|Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)
|Played at 9:33 am CDT
|Electric Light Orchestra
|Mr. Blue Sky
|Played at 9:37 am CDT
|Ronstadt, Linda
|Tumbling Dice
|Played at 9:42 am CDT
|Iggy Pop
|The Passenger
|Played at 9:51 am CDT
|Clapton, Eric
|Cocaine
|Played at 9:56 am CDT
|RAMONES
|Rockaway Beach
|Played at 10:00 am CDT
|Pete Townshend W/ Ronnie Lane
|My Baby Gives It Away
|Played at 10:02 am CDT
|Mason, Dave
|So High
|Played at 10:06 am CDT
|Fleetwood Mac
|Dreams
|Played at 10:17 am CDT
|Bob Marley & The Wailers
|Exodus
|Played at 10:21 am CDT
|Steely Dan
|I Got The News
|Played at 10:29 am CDT
|GENESIS
|Carpet Crawlers-Live
|Played at 10:33 am CDT
|The Kinks
|Jukebox Music
|Played at 10:39 am CDT
|Alan Project Parsons
|I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You
|Played at 10:45 am CDT
|Jackson Browne
|Running On Empty
|Played at 10:55 am CDT
|Bonnie Raitt
|Runaway
|Played at 11:00 am CDT
|QUEEN
|It's Late
|Played at 11:04 am CDT
|Elvis Costello
|Alison
|Played at 11:10 am CDT
|Grateful Dead
|Samson And Delilah
|Played at 11:21 am CDT
|King, Freddie
|Sweet Home Chicago
|Played at 11:24 am CDT
|Rafferty, Gerry
|Right Down The Line
|Played at 11:29 am CDT
|Crosby, Stills And Nash
|Dark Star
|Played at 11:33 am CDT
|Bob Welch
|Ebony Eyes
|Played at 11:38 am CDT
|YES
|Parallels
|Played at 11:42 am CDT
|Thin Lizzy
|Dancing In The Moonlight
|Played at 11:55 am CDT