Saturday Morning Flashback 6/13/2020 1977

June 14, 2020
Ricahard
Richard Milne
Features

Next Week we'll head back to 1989 and 1990.  Here's the playlist from 6/13/2020 for 1979!

Carnival/Let The Children Play/Jugando

Played at 9:01 am CDT
 
James Taylor
Honey Don't Leave L.A.
Played at 9:09 am CDT
 
Bowie, David
Heroes
Played at 9:19 am CDT
 
Steve Miller Band
Threshold/Jet Airliner
Played at 9:24 am CDT
 
Little Feat
Rocket In My Pocket
Played at 9:30 am CDT
 
Billy Joel
Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)
Played at 9:33 am CDT
 
Electric Light Orchestra
Mr. Blue Sky
Played at 9:37 am CDT
 
Ronstadt, Linda
Tumbling Dice
Played at 9:42 am CDT
 
Iggy Pop
The Passenger
Played at 9:51 am CDT
 
Clapton, Eric
Cocaine
Played at 9:56 am CDT
 
RAMONES
Rockaway Beach
Played at 10:00 am CDT
Pete Townshend W/ Ronnie Lane
My Baby Gives It Away
Played at 10:02 am CDT
 
Mason, Dave
So High
Played at 10:06 am CDT
 
Fleetwood Mac
Dreams
Played at 10:17 am CDT
 
Bob Marley & The Wailers
Exodus
Played at 10:21 am CDT
 
Steely Dan
I Got The News
Played at 10:29 am CDT
 
GENESIS
Carpet Crawlers-Live
Played at 10:33 am CDT
 
The Kinks
Jukebox Music
Played at 10:39 am CDT
 
Alan Project Parsons
I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You
Played at 10:45 am CDT
 
Jackson Browne
Running On Empty
Played at 10:55 am CDT
 
Bonnie Raitt
Runaway
Played at 11:00 am CDT
 
QUEEN
It's Late
Played at 11:04 am CDT
 
 
Elvis Costello
Alison
Played at 11:10 am CDT
 
Grateful Dead
Samson And Delilah
Played at 11:21 am CDT
 
King, Freddie
Sweet Home Chicago
Played at 11:24 am CDT
 
Rafferty, Gerry
Right Down The Line
Played at 11:29 am CDT
 
Crosby, Stills And Nash
Dark Star
Played at 11:33 am CDT
 
Bob Welch
Ebony Eyes
Played at 11:38 am CDT
 
YES
Parallels
Played at 11:42 am CDT
 
Thin Lizzy
Dancing In The Moonlight
Played at 11:55 am CDT
1977 Saturday Morning Flashback Playlist 6/13/2020