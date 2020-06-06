Saturday Morning Flashback sent us to 1984!

Have a look at what we played from 1984 and we'll start putting together next week's Saturday Morning Flashback.

9:00am

Simple Minds - "Waterfront"

Nena - "99 Luftbaloons"

Psychedelic Furs - "The Ghost In You"

Julian Lennon - "Too Late For Goodbyes"

Cars - "Drive"

REM - "Harborcoat"

Los Lobos - "Will The Wolf Survive"

Tina Turner - "What's Love Got To Do With It"

Smiths - "What Difference Does It Make"

Joe Jackson - "Be My Number Two"

Talk Talk - "It's My Life"

10:00a

Prince - "When Doves Cry"

Style Council - "You're The Best Thing"

Eurogliders - "Heaven (Must Be There)"

Bruce Springsteen - "I'm Goin' Down"

The Nails - "Home Of The Brave"

Stevie Ray Vaughan - "Couldn't Stand The Weather"

Bryan Adams - "Run To You"

David Gilmour - "Love On The Air"

The The - "This Is The Day"

Pretenders - "Thumbelina"

11:00am

Elvis Costello - "The Only Flame In Town"

Don Henley - "All She Wants To Do Is Dance"

General Public - "Hot You're Cool"

Staple Singers - "Slippery People"

Talking Heads - "Psycho Killer"from Stop Making Sense

Lindsey Buckingham - "Go Insane"

Neville Brothers - "Fever"

U2 - "A Sort of Homecoming"

Glenn Frey - "The Heat Is On"

The Kinks - "Living On A Thin Line"

Rodger Hodgson - "Had A Dream (Sleeping With The Enemy)"