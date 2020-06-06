Saturday Morning Flashback sent us to 1984!
Have a look at what we played from 1984 and we'll start putting together next week's Saturday Morning Flashback.
9:00am
Simple Minds - "Waterfront"
Nena - "99 Luftbaloons"
Psychedelic Furs - "The Ghost In You"
Julian Lennon - "Too Late For Goodbyes"
Cars - "Drive"
REM - "Harborcoat"
Los Lobos - "Will The Wolf Survive"
Tina Turner - "What's Love Got To Do With It"
Smiths - "What Difference Does It Make"
Joe Jackson - "Be My Number Two"
Talk Talk - "It's My Life"
10:00a
Prince - "When Doves Cry"
Style Council - "You're The Best Thing"
Eurogliders - "Heaven (Must Be There)"
Bruce Springsteen - "I'm Goin' Down"
The Nails - "Home Of The Brave"
Stevie Ray Vaughan - "Couldn't Stand The Weather"
Bryan Adams - "Run To You"
David Gilmour - "Love On The Air"
The The - "This Is The Day"
Pretenders - "Thumbelina"
11:00am
Elvis Costello - "The Only Flame In Town"
Don Henley - "All She Wants To Do Is Dance"
General Public - "Hot You're Cool"
Staple Singers - "Slippery People"
Talking Heads - "Psycho Killer"from Stop Making Sense
Lindsey Buckingham - "Go Insane"
Neville Brothers - "Fever"
U2 - "A Sort of Homecoming"
Glenn Frey - "The Heat Is On"
The Kinks - "Living On A Thin Line"
Rodger Hodgson - "Had A Dream (Sleeping With The Enemy)"