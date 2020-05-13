Skip to main content
Listen
Music
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
Music
Listen Live
Chicago's Blues & Soul
On Demand
The Big Beat
New Noise at Nine
Saturday Morning Flashback
Breakfast with The Beatles
Blues Breakers
Playlist
On Air
Richard Milne
Lin Brehmer
Marty Lennartz
Ryan Arnold
Emma Mac
Terri Hemmert
Frank E. Lee
Johnny Mars
Tom Marker
Lara Mondae
Bill Artlip
Don Davis
Schedule
Playlist
Giveaways
Giveaways
Contest Rules
Latest
Blogs
Videos
Photo Galleries
Podcasts
Regular Guy
Lollapalooza
Shop XRT
Live From Studio X
Contact Us
Download our App
Advertise With Us
Events
XRT Shows
Concert Calendar
Station Events
PSAs
Everything
Coronavirus
Love Local Chicago
XRT VIP Mail
Search our Website
XRT VIP Mail
Breaking News
Richard Milne Hosts For A Look Back At 1972 5/16/2020
May 13, 2020
Richard Milne
Categories:
Features
Tune in Saturday from 9am to Noon.
Tags:
Features
On Air Now
Emma Mac
12:00 am
to
5:30 am
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
Emma Mac
12:00 am
to
5:30 am
Richard Milne
5:30 am
to
10:00 am
Lin Brehmer
10:00 am
to
2:30 pm
Marty Lennartz
2:30 pm
to
7:00 pm
Ryan Arnold
7:00 pm
to
12:00 am
Lollapalooza
Watch Hozier Perform "Take Me To Church" At Lollapalooza
Watch Tame Impala's Lollapalooza Set In Its Entirety
Faces In The Crowd: The Best Lollapalooza Fan Photos From Day 4
Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra at Lollapalooza
The Revivalists at Lollapalooza
Upcoming Events
21
May
5/21: Beers with Brehmer
Private Zoom Meeting
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
Lin Brehmer Pays Tribute To John Prine
WXRTFM: On-Demand
Lin's Bin - Opening Day
Best Of XRT
Lin's Bin - Spring Break
WXRTFM: On-Demand
Welz Kauffman of Ravinia Reveals 2020 Concert Lineup
WXRTFM: On-Demand
The Black Crowes Interview: The Robinson Brothers On Reuniting
Best Of XRT
Poi Dog Pondering Interview: From Hawaii To Chicago
Best Of XRT
View More Episodes