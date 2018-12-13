2018 Goes Out With A Bang On The Final New Noise At Nine Of The Year

Tonight is the final New Noise at Nine of 2018. What a year we've had! Vote on the best song, best new artist, and more in the 2018 XRT Listener Poll and watch the results in a live webcast from City Winery on January 22nd. Highlights of the show include Sunflower Bean, Broken Bells, The Decemberists, and Jeff Tweedy. Check out the whole show’s playlist below and let me know what you’re listening to.

Thank you for listening to New Noise at Nine and supporting rock and roll radio made for music lovers like you and I. From all of us at XRT, have a loving holiday and peaceful new year.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

The Decemberists - "Traveling On" *Traveling On is an excellent 5-song collection of outtakes from the I'll Be Your Girl album.

Alice Merton - "Funny Business"

Michael McDermott - "Tell Tale Heart" *Catch Michael McDermott in three XRT Holiday Concerts for the Kids at City Winery December 21-23. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy or children's book with you and we'll deliver them to kids who are spending the holidays in Chicago area hospitals.

Ron Gallo - "Love Supreme (Work Together!)"

The Strumbellas - "Salvation"

Joe Jackson - "Friend Better"

Citizen Cope - "Justice"

Sunflower Bean - "Come For Me"

Broken Bells - "Shelter"

Jeff Tweedy - “I Know What It’s Like”. Jeff Tweedy’s memoir Let's Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc. is a great read for anyone hungry for rock and roll stories.

Elle King - "Baby Outlaw"

John Mellencamp - "Eyes On The Prize"

"Mumford & Sons - “Beloved”

Morgxn - “Home” (featuring Walk The Moon)