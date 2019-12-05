Hear The New Artist That Blew Ryan Arnold's Mind.

Video of Bakar - Hell N Back (Official Video)

2019 is winding down and, as cheesy as it sounds, some of the best new music of the year has been saved for last. British rocker/roller/rapper Bakar is a shot in the arm of an already excellent year of artists making their debut to XRT listeners. His song “Hell N Back” is, well...one hell of a ride! Black Pumas, Teskey Brothers, and Matt Maeson made a lasting mark on our music-loving hearts. Vote for your favorite Breakthrough Artist in the 2019 XRT Listener Poll. We’ve had new music from bands who have been around for a while, too. Coldplay, Beck, and Mumford & Sons did not fail to deliver great songs. We played a cross section of them all on this week’s show.

Support the artists you hear on the radio station AND small businesses - buy the artists’ music from a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what you find the next time you go crate diving! My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Coldplay - “Champion Of The World”

Saint Motel - “Van Horn”

Alanis Morissette - “Reasons I Drink”

Michael Kiwanuka - “Hero”

Greg Dulli - “Pantomima”

Devon Gilfillian - “Unchained”

Lana Del Rey - “Mariners Apartment Complex”

Bakar - “Hell N Back”

Meg Myers - “Running Up That Hill”

Mondo Cozmo - "Come On"

Mumford & Sons - “Blind Leading The Blind”

Beck - “Dark Places”

Matt Maeson - “Go Easy”

Black Pumas - “Colors”