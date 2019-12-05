Hear The New Artist That Blew Ryan Arnold's Mind.

December 5, 2019
Ryan Arnold
New Noise At Nine
2019 is winding down and, as cheesy as it sounds, some of the best new music of the year has been saved for last. British rocker/roller/rapper Bakar is a shot in the arm of an already excellent year of artists making their debut to XRT listeners. His song “Hell N Back” is, well...one hell of a ride! Black Pumas, Teskey Brothers, and Matt Maeson made a lasting mark on our music-loving hearts. Vote for your favorite Breakthrough Artist in the 2019 XRT Listener Poll. We’ve had new music from bands who have been around for a while, too. Coldplay, Beck, and Mumford & Sons did not fail to deliver great songs. We played a cross section of them all on this week’s show.

Support the artists you hear on the radio station AND small businesses - buy the artists’ music from a local, independent, or family-owned music store.  Let me know what you find the next time you go crate diving! My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

Coldplay - “Champion Of The World”

Saint Motel - “Van Horn

Alanis Morissette - “Reasons I Drink”

Michael Kiwanuka - “Hero”

Greg Dulli - “Pantomima”

Devon Gilfillian - “Unchained”

Lana Del Rey - “Mariners Apartment Complex”

Bakar - “Hell N Back

Meg Myers - “Running Up That Hill

Mondo Cozmo - “Come On”  *A handful of tickets to tomorrow night’s 93XRT Holiday Jam show at the Vic Theatre featuring Mondo Cozmo and X Ambassadors are available. 

Mumford & Sons - “Blind Leading The Blind”

Beck - “Dark Places”

Matt Maeson - “Go Easy

Black Pumas - “Colors

