Another Chapter From The Lumineers New Album

Video of The Lumineers - Life In The City

Each song from The Lumineers upcoming album III is a chapter of a novella. I can't wait to hear the whole story when the album comes out next month! Pixies' latest is a throwback to their sound we fell in love with in the late 80's early 90's. Joseph "Fighter" is one of my faves of 2019. I'm a sucker for three-part harmonies! Check out the entire show's playlist below and playlists from past shows here.

I mention this every week because it's the only way to keep new music flowing into the ears of music lovers like you and me - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

The Lumineers - "Life In The City"

Pixies - "Catfish Kate"

Chance The Rapper - "Do You Remember" with Death Cab For Cutie *Check out the vid of Marty Lennartz talking with Death Cab For Cutie backstage at Lolla about working with Chance The Rappper.

Brittany Howard - “Stay High” *Catch Brittany Howard in a 93XRT show on September 20 at the Riviera Theatre.

White Reaper - “Might Be Right”

Wilco - “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”

Sleater-Kinney - “Can I Go On”

Joseph - "Fighter" *Catch Joseph in a 93XRT show on September 21 at The Vic Theatre . Pre-Order Good Luck, Kid due September 13.

Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-orderLookout Low due September 13.

Caamp - “Peach Fuzz”

The New Pornographers - “Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile” *Get tickets here for their gig at The Vic Theatre on October 2.

Jamie N. Commons - “Won’t Let Go”

Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"

Cold War Kids - "Complainer"