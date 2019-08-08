Another Chapter From The Lumineers New Album
Each song from The Lumineers upcoming album III is a chapter of a novella. I can't wait to hear the whole story when the album comes out next month! Pixies' latest is a throwback to their sound we fell in love with in the late 80's early 90's. Joseph "Fighter" is one of my faves of 2019. I'm a sucker for three-part harmonies! Check out the entire show's playlist below and playlists from past shows here.
I mention this every week because it's the only way to keep new music flowing into the ears of music lovers like you and me - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
**
The Lumineers - "Life In The City"
Pixies - "Catfish Kate"
Chance The Rapper - "Do You Remember" with Death Cab For Cutie *Check out the vid of Marty Lennartz talking with Death Cab For Cutie backstage at Lolla about working with Chance The Rappper.
Brittany Howard - “Stay High” *Catch Brittany Howard in a 93XRT show on September 20 at the Riviera Theatre.
White Reaper - “Might Be Right”
Wilco - “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”
Sleater-Kinney - “Can I Go On”
Joseph - "Fighter" *Catch Joseph in a 93XRT show on September 21 at The Vic Theatre . Pre-Order Good Luck, Kid due September 13.
Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-orderLookout Low due September 13.
Caamp - “Peach Fuzz”
The New Pornographers - “Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile” *Get tickets here for their gig at The Vic Theatre on October 2.
Jamie N. Commons - “Won’t Let Go”
Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"
Cold War Kids - "Complainer"