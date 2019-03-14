Arcade Fire, Tim Burton, and Disney.
March 14, 2019
This week's show takes us across a pretty wide (and wild!) sonic landscape. Arcade Fire covers "Baby Air" for the soundtrack to Tim Burton's remake of the Disney classic Dumbo. Local Natives has a familiar sound on their newest andd The Head & The Heart wanted to surprise us with a brand new sound on their upcoming album. Check out the entire show's playlist below.
The Head & The Heart - "Missed Connection"
X Ambassadors - "Boom"
Smith & Thell - "Forgive Me Friend"
The Black Keys - "Hi/Lo" *win tickets to The Black Keys return to Chicago on September 27 all weekend long!
Citizen Cope - "Justice"
The National - "You Had Your Soul With You"
Maggie Rogers - "Burning"
Johnny Marr - "Armatopia" *scoop up the last few tickets to his XRT show at The Vic on May 13.
Catfish & The Bottlemen - "Longshot"
Arcade Fire - "Baby Mine"
David Gray - "A Tight Ship" *XRT show at Chicago Theatre on June 13.
Josh Ritter - "Old Black Magic" *at The Vic on May 22.
Local Natives - "When Am I Gonna Lose You"
J.S. Ondara - "Saying Goodbye" *don't miss this show at Schuba's on March 28.
