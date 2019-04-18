Beck Makes Two Appearances In One Show

Beck makes two appearances on this week's show with guests on each song. Lollapalooza daily lineup was released this week and we'll take a peek at some of the headliners. A couple'a grumbly, gritty songs from Dylan LeBlanc, Mavis Staples, and JS Ondara round out the show nicely! Have a look at the entire playlist below. Drop me a line and let me know what you're listening to that's really got you moving. My handle on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

PS - Support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores whenever you can.

Beck with Pharrell Williams - "Saw Lightening"

Devon Gilfillian - "Get Out And Get It"

Morrissey with Billie Joe Armstrong - "Wedding Bell Blues"

The Lumineers - "Gloria"

Dylan LeBlanc - "Renegade"

Silversun Pickups - "It Doesn't Matter Why"

Cage The Elephant & Beck - "Night Running"

Karen O & Dangermouse - "Turn The Light"

Rodrigo Y Gabriela - "Mettavolution"

JS Ondara - "Saying Goodbye"

Local Natives - "When Am I Gonna Lose You"

Sam Fender - "Hypersonic Missles"

Tame Impala - "Patience"

Mavis Staples - "Change"