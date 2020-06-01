Wednesday night at 9, the band that rock and rolled out of Boulder to become one of Chicago’s favorite bands. Big Head Todd and The Monsters recorded at the Aragon Ballroom, March 14, 1997. Just a month after the release of their album Beautiful World, they played to a jam packed Aragon and XRT was there to record it, and we’ll pull it out of the archives for a mid-week trip back to the mid 90’s with Big Head Todd and The Monsters.