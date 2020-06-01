Big Head Todd & The Monsters Live From The XRT Concert Archives

June 1, 2020
Big Head Todd & The Monsters

Musician Todd Park Mohr, with band Big Head Todd, in a posed group portrait, 1993. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images)

Wednesday night at 9, the band that rock and rolled out of Boulder to become one of Chicago’s favorite bands.  Big Head Todd and The Monsters recorded at the Aragon Ballroom, March 14, 1997.  Just a month after the release of their album Beautiful World, they played to a jam packed Aragon and XRT was there to record it, and  we’ll pull it out of the archives for a mid-week trip back to the mid 90’s with Big Head Todd and The Monsters.

