Billie Eilish, beabadoobee, Sylvan Esso

Thanks for listening to the Big Beat. It means a lot that you turn to XRT for new music. This week's show features another track from beabadoobee, Billie Eilish, Nightly and Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: Girl K. The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

I mention every week because it's so important - support the artists you hear on the Big Beat and WXRT by buying their music from, wehever you can, a local, independent, or family-owned music store and, when you head out crate diving, wear a mask and let me know what you find! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

beabadoobee - "Sorry"

The Psychedelic Furs - "Come All Ye Faithful"

Dolly Valentine - "Stupid Love Song"

Billie Eilish - "my future" I mentioned to a friend who turned me onto this song to give a listen through headphones. There's so much going on it'll blow your mind!

Doves - "Carousels" from The Universal Want due September 11. Pre-order here.

BLOXX - "Off My Mind"

Nightly - "You Should Probably Just Hang Up"

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: Girl K - "For Now" Check out the Girl K's take on the Radiohead song "No Surprises" recorded this spring for a benefit project.

Bob Mould - "Forecast Of Rain" from Blue Hearts due September 25. Pre-order here.

Washed Out - "Time To Walk Away"

Will Butler - "Surrender" from from Generations due September 25. Pre-order here.

Sylvan Esso - "Ferris Wheel" from Free Love due September 25. Pre-order here.

Jordana - "Forgetter" from the just released Something To Say. Jordana recorded a couple'a songs just for us! Check it out here.

LP - "The One That You Love"