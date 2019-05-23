The Black Keys Issue A Rock & Roll Directive
When The Black Keys tell you to do something you best do it! "Go" is another song from the soon-to-be-released-but-not-soon-enough album called Let's Rock. Hozier's "Almost (Sweet Music)" from Wasteland, Baby! is one of my favorite new songs of 2019. In fact, this week's show includes a few songs that may take the honor! This week's entire playlist is below and check out playlists from past shows here.
Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores.
The Black Keys - "Go"
Foals - "In Degrees"
The Head And The Heart - "I Found Out"
The Heavy - "Better As One"
The Raconteurs - "Help Me Stranger"
Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time"
Collective Soul - "Right As Rain"
Bruce Springsteen - "There Goes My Miracle"
Barns Courtney - "You And I"
Cage The Elephant - "Black Madonna"
Hozier - "Almost (Sweet Music)"
Rainbow Kitten Surprise - "Heart"
Young The Giant - "Heat Of The Summer"
Bastille - "Joy"