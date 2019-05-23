The Black Keys Issue A Rock & Roll Directive

Video of The Black Keys - Go

When The Black Keys tell you to do something you best do it! "Go" is another song from the soon-to-be-released-but-not-soon-enough album called Let's Rock. Hozier's "Almost (Sweet Music)" from Wasteland, Baby! is one of my favorite new songs of 2019. In fact, this week's show includes a few songs that may take the honor! This week's entire playlist is below and check out playlists from past shows here.

The Black Keys - "Go"

Foals - "In Degrees"

The Head And The Heart - "I Found Out"

The Heavy - "Better As One"

The Raconteurs - "Help Me Stranger"

Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time"

Collective Soul - "Right As Rain"

Bruce Springsteen - "There Goes My Miracle"

Barns Courtney - "You And I"

Cage The Elephant - "Black Madonna"

Hozier - "Almost (Sweet Music)"

Rainbow Kitten Surprise - "Heart"

Young The Giant - "Heat Of The Summer"

Bastille - "Joy"