The Black Keys Issue A Rock & Roll Directive

May 23, 2019
Ryan Arnold

(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

When The Black Keys tell you to do something you best do it!  "Go" is another song from the soon-to-be-released-but-not-soon-enough album called Let's RockHozier's "Almost (Sweet Music)from Wasteland, Baby! is one of my favorite new songs of 2019. In fact, this week's show includes a few songs that may take the honor! This week's entire playlist is below and check out playlists from past shows here.

Drop me a line on InstagramFacebook, or Twitter. My handle on all of them is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. 

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

The Black Keys - "Go"
Foals - "In Degrees"

The Head And The Heart - "I Found Out"
The Heavy - "Better As One"

The Raconteurs - "Help Me Stranger"
Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time"

Collective Soul - "Right As Rain"
Bruce Springsteen - "There Goes My Miracle"

Barns Courtney - "You And I"
Cage The Elephant - "Black Madonna"

Hozier - "Almost (Sweet Music)"
Rainbow Kitten Surprise - "Heart"

Young The Giant - "Heat Of The Summer"
Bastille - "Joy"

 
