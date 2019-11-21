Hear why Black Pumas is nominated for a GRAMMY

Video of Black Pumas - Colors (Official Music Video)

HEADLINE: Black Pumas are nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist and for damn good reason. Count them as one of the many in a long list of artists XRT listeners have gotten to know from their very start. Full stop. See Black Pumas in a very special XRT show at House of Blues on January 25, 2020. Check out the entire playlist below and past shows' playlists here.

Support the artists you hear on the radio station AND small businesses - buy the artists' music from a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

PS: New Noise at Nine will take a break next Thursday. Happy Thanksgiving!

Black Pumas - “Colors”

Lana Del Rey - “Mariners Apartment Complex”

Marcus King Band - “The Well” *Pre-order El Dorado produced by The Black Keys Dan Auerbach due January 17, 2020.

Beck - “Dark Places”

Mumford & Sons - “Blind Leading The Blind”

Flora Cash - “Missing Home”

Matt Maeson - “Go Easy”

Vampire Weekend - “Sunflower”

Michael Kiwanuka - “Hero”

Meg Myers - “Running Up That Hill”

Coldplay - “Orphans”

Mondo Cozmo - “Come On”

Devon Gilfillian - “Unchained”

Sam Fender - “Will We Talk?”