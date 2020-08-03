BLOXX, Psychedelic Furs, Bob Mould

Video of BLOXX - Off My Mind

Too much time and not enough music. Errr...wait, strike that. Reverse it. The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

If you head out crate diving at local, independent, or family-owned music stores, wear a mask and let me know what you find! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

BLOXX - "Off My Mind"

Will Butler - "Surrender" from from Generations due September 25. Pre-order here.

Bob Mould - "Forecast Of Rain" from Blue Hearts due September 25. Pre-order here.

The Psychedelic Furs - "Come All Ye Faithful"

LP - "The One That You Love"

beabadoobee - "Care" from Fake It Flowers. Release date is TBD.

Dolly Valentine - "Stupid Love Song"

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: Hushdrops - "The Sweetest Plum" from the EP Endless Summer due this Friday.

Zen On Campus - "Some Way To Find Peace"

BULLY - "Where To Start" from the album SUGAREGG due August 21. Pre-order here.

Jordana - "Forgetter" from the just released Something To Say. Jordana recorded a couple'a songs just for us over the weekend! Check it out here.

Twin Peaks - "What's The Matter"

Sylvan Esso - "Ferris Wheel" from Free Love due September 25. Pre-order here.

Doves - "Carousels" from The Universal Want due September 11. Pre-order here.