Bob Mould, IDLES, Phoebe Bridgers

Video of Bob Mould - American Crisis (Official Video)

It was a privilege to share Bob Mould's raucous "American Crisis" with XRT listeners for the first time tonight. He and his friend and longtime band mate Jason Narducy talked to me over the weekend. Take a peek here.

Fontaines D.C. and IDLES made for an explosive start to the show; Cigarettes After Sex, Frank Ocean, and Nightly helped to mellow things out. Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week The Claudettes balanced the night out with some soul! The whole show’s playlist is below and available online here.

Thanks for listening to the Big Beat and WXRT. It means so much to me that you allow me to play you some music I've been discovering. Let me know what you're getting into! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Bob Mould - "American Crisis" from Blue Hearts due September 20. Pre-order here.

Fontaines D.C. - "A Hero's Death"

IDLES - "Mr. Motivator"

Cigarettes After Sex - "You're All I Want"

Frank Ocean - "Dear April"(Justice remix)

Nightly - "The Movies"

Neon Dreams - "Sick Of Feeling Useless"

*Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week - The Claudettes - "Declined"

Low Cut Connie - "Private Lives" from Private Lives due October 13. Pre-order here.

Mondo Cozmo - "Upside Down" from New Medicine due June 12. Pre-order here.

Phoebe Bridgers - "I See You" from Punisher due June 19. Pre-order here.

Girl Friday - "Amber's Knees: A Matter of Concern" from Androgrnous Mary due August 21. Pre-order here.

Wargirl - "2069" from Dancing Gold due June 12. Pre-order here.

Dirty Projectors - "Lose Your Love" from Flight Tower due June 26. Pre-order here.

Briston Maroney - "Freakin' Out On The Interstate"