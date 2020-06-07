Bob Mould & Jason Narducy Talk To Ryan Arnold About "American Crisis"

Over the weekend I spoke with Bob Mould and his friend and longtime bandmate Jason Narducy about Bob's song "American Crisis" that came out last week. The song says, in two and a half minutes, what many have struggled to find words to say. The interview is unedited and, just like "American Crisis", raw.

I'll play "American Crisis" on The Big Beat tonight at 11. In the meantime, check out the music video below, check on your voter registration status at Vote.org, or register to vote at USA.gov.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.