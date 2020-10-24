BoDeans @ Petrillo In Grant Park Live From The XRT Archives
October 24, 2020
Join us Friday at 9 on 93XRT's Live From The Archives for The BoDeans from Petrillo Band Shell in an XRT Fourth of July concert from 1989.
