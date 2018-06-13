Check out Smashing Pumpkins, Beth Orton covering Tim Buckley, and Death Cab For Cutie sampling Yoko Ono on New Noise
New Noise at Nine - The Best of New Music Thursday
Along with a slew of songs we've been collecting this week I borrowed a few CDs Jason Thomas played on the Big Beat to round out a very full New Noise at Nine. Notably the latest from Interpol, Maggie Rogers, and Gorillaz. Check out the rest of this week's playlist below. I included a few links to pre-order music, too. Have an excellent weekend and, when you're out crate diving, let me know what you're listening to! Connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter - my handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
**
Smashing Pumpkins - "Solara" *DO NOT MISS Smashing Pumpkins at United Center on August 13 and 14!
Beth Orton & The Chemical Brothers - "I Never Asked to Be Your Mountain"
Death Cab For Cutie - "Gold Rush" *pre-order Thank You For Today out August 17.
The Decemberists - "Sucker's Prayer"
Arthur Buck - "Are You Electrified?"
Mikaela Davis - "Other Lover" *pre-order Delivery due July 13.
Dave Matthews Band - "Again And Again"
Christine And The Queens - "Girlfriend" (featuring Dâm-Funk)
Interpol - "The Rover" *pre-order Marauder out August 24.
Dennis Lloyd - "Nevermind"
Maggie Rogers - "Fallingwater"
Gorillaz - "Humility" *pre-order The Now Now out June 29.
Rubblebucket - "Fruity" *pre-order Sun Machine out August 24.
Lucero - "For The Lonely Ones" *pre-order Among The Ghosts out August 3.