Clapton, REM Cause Friday Feature Trouble?

May 2, 2019
Ryan Arnold
Vinyl Record

(Atenuant | Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Music
Playlist

Some Friday Features are as fun to put together as they are difficult. This week’s Friday Feature found us sorting through more than 60 albums from Eric Clapton and REM to find the best we could fit into the day. From what I made it through, here are (in no particular order) my top 5 Eric Clapton solo and REM albums and my favorite song on each of them. Let me know what your faves are!  My handle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks. 

Your pal,
- Ryan A.

Eric Clapton

Backless (1978) - “Promises

Behind The Sun (1985) - “Something’s Happening 

Reptile (2001) - “Travelin’ Light

From The Cradle (1994) - “Motherless Child

Eric Clapton - Motherless Child

No Reason To Cry (1976) - “Beautiful Thing” 

 

REM

New Adventures In Hi-Fi (1996) - “So Fast So Numb

Out Of Time (1991) - “Country Feedback” - live with Neil Young in 1998. *FWIW - this is Michael Stipe’s “particular favorite REM song.”  Also, Michael Stipe drops the f-bomb at the absolute perfect place.

Reveal (2001) - “Summer Turns To High” 

Green (1989) - “World Leader Pretend” 

Accelerate (2008) - “Until The Day Is Done” 




 

Tags: 
Eric Clapton
rem
vinyl
Top 5

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Hellboy Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Shazam Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Dumbo Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Us Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Captive State Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Captain Marvel Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes