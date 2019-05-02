Clapton, REM Cause Friday Feature Trouble?

Some Friday Features are as fun to put together as they are difficult. This week’s Friday Feature found us sorting through more than 60 albums from Eric Clapton and REM to find the best we could fit into the day. From what I made it through, here are (in no particular order) my top 5 Eric Clapton solo and REM albums and my favorite song on each of them. Let me know what your faves are! My handle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

- Ryan A.

Eric Clapton

Backless (1978) - “Promises” Video of Eric Clapton - Promises

Behind The Sun (1985) - “Something’s Happening” Video of Eric Clapton - Something&#039;s Happening

Reptile (2001) - “Travelin’ Light” Video of Eric Clapton - Travelin&#039; Light

From The Cradle (1994) - “Motherless Child” Video of Eric Clapton - Motherless Child Eric Clapton - Motherless Child

No Reason To Cry (1976) - “Beautiful Thing” Video of Eric Clapton - Beautiful Thing

REM

New Adventures In Hi-Fi (1996) - “So Fast So Numb” Video of REM - So Fast, So Numb

Out Of Time (1991) - “Country Feedback” - live with Neil Young in 1998. *FWIW - this is Michael Stipe’s “particular favorite REM song.” Also, Michael Stipe drops the f-bomb at the absolute perfect place.

Video of REM - Country Feedback with Neil Young

Reveal (2001) - “Summer Turns To High” Video of REM - Summer Turns To High

Green (1989) - “World Leader Pretend” Video of REM - World Leader Pretend