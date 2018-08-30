David Bowie Would Approve

David. Bowie. You carry a great responsibility when you decided to cover David Bowie. I gotta tell you, Bones did a killer job keeping "I'm Afraid Of Americans" - Bowie's xxxx collaboration with Trent Reznor - true to the original while leaving their own mark on it. It's one of my fave tunes on this week's show. Other notable tunes come from The Interrupters "She's Kerosene", John Hiatt "Cry To Me", and Maggie Rogers "Give A Little". Check out this week’s playlist below along with links to the artists and their music.

All of us at the radio station thank you for supporting WXRT and ask you to show the same support to the artists you hear by purchasing their music from a local, independant, or family-owned music store whenever you can. Let me know what you’re listening to that’s blowing your mind. Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram - my handle on all three is RyanArnoldRocks - or drop me an email.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

The Interrupters - "She's Kerosene"

Maggie Rogers - "Give A Little"

Marcus King Band - "Homesick"

lovelytheband - "These Are My Friends"

Dawes - "Feed The Fire"

KT Tunstall - "The River"

Bob Moses - “Back Down”

Kurt Vile - "Loading Zones"

Elle King - “Shame”

John Hiatt - "Cry To Me"

Phosphorescent - "New Birth In New England"

Snow Patrol - "Empress"

Bones - "I'm Afraid Of Americans"