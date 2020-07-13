Declan McKenna, The Band Of Heathens, Bully

Video of Declan McKenna - Daniel, You&#039;re Still a Child (Official Video)

Declan McKenna, The Band Of Heathens, Radio Free Universe get their first spins on tonight's show. Last week's Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week Zen On Campus' song "Some Way To Find Peace" was really well received last week so I wanted to give it another spin. This week's Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week is Twin Peaks. The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

Thanks for listening to the Big Beat and WXRT. It means so much to me that you allow me to play you some music I've been discovering. Let me know what you're getting into! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Declan McKenna - "Daniel, Your Still A Child" from Zeros due Agust 21. Pre-order here.

Hoops - "Fall Back" from the album Halo due October 2. Pre-order here.

Radio Free Universe - "Love Right Now"

The Band Of Heathens - "Black Cat" from Stranger due September 25. Pre-order here.

Songhoy Blues - "Worry"

Cayucus - "Yeah Yeah Yeah"

Zen On Campus - "Some Way To Find Peace"

*Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week - Twin Peaks - "What's The Matter"

Briston Maroney - "Freakin' Out On The Interstate"

Idles - "Grounds" from the album Ultra Mono due September 25. Pre-order here.

BULLY - "Where To Start" from the album SUGAREGG due August 21. Pre-order here.

Jordana - "Big" from Something To Say due July 31. Pre-order here.

Michael Stipe, Big Red Machine - "No Time For Love Like Now"

Girl Friday - "This Is Not The Indie Rock I Signed Up For"from the albumAngrogynous Marydue August 21. Pre-order here.