Deep Sea Diver, Sylvan Esso, Arlo Parks

Video of Deep Sea Diver - Impossible Weight featuring Sharon Van Etten

Two very cool things (in addition to the regularly cool things) on this week's Big beat. First, we premiered Deep Sea Diver "Impossible Weight" featuring Sharon Van Etten to start the show AND Amelia Meath from Sylvan Esso talked with me over the weekend about their album Free Love out next month. You can check out our chit-chat here. Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week is The Imperial Sound and the song "Love Is Real" featuring the lovely Sally Timms. The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

I mention every week because it's so important - support the artists you hear on the Big Beat and WXRT by buying their music from, wehever you can, a local, independent, or family-owned music store and, when you head out crate diving, wear a mask and let me know what you find! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

The Big Beat is taking next Monday off for Labor Day and will return on September 14. Have a good, safe looooooong weekend!

Deep Sea Diver - "Impossible Weight" featuring Sharon Van Etten

IDLES - "Model Village"

Nightly - "You Should Probably Just Hang Up"

Sylvan Esso - "Ferris Wheel" from Free Love due September 25. Pre-order here.

Bon Iver - "AUATC" (Ate Up All Their Cake)

Songhoy Blues - "Badala"from Optimisme due October 23. Pre-order here.

Phoenix - "Identical" from the soundtrack to the Sophia Coppola film On The Rocks.

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: The Imperial Sound - "Love Is Real" featuring. Sally Timms

Bully - "Where To Start"

iDKHOW - "Leave Me Alone" from RAZZMATAZZ due October 16. Pre-order here.

Moscoman - "Eyes Wide Strut" (featuring WOOZE)

James Vincent McMorrow - "I Should Go" (with Kenny Beats)

Doves - "Prisoners" from The Universal Want due September 11. Pre-order here.

Girl Friday - "Earthquake"

Arlo Parks - Hurt