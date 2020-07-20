Doves, Cayucus, Declan McKenna

Video of Doves - Carousels

I gotta admit I didn't realize it was more than a decade since the last new music from Doves. They got back together in London last fall. I'm digging the first song, "Carousels" from their album due in the fall. We revisited The Band Of Heathens, Twin Peaks, and IDLES along with Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week Railway Gamblers. The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

If you head out crate diving at local, independent, or family-owned music stores, wear a mask and let me know what you find! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Doves - "Carousels" from The Universal Want due September 11. Pre-order here.

Zen On Campus - "Some Way To Find Peace"

Radio Free Universe - "Love Right Now"

Idles - "Grounds" from the album Ultra Mono due September 25. Pre-order here.

Cayucus - "Yeah Yeah Yeah"

Songhoy Blues - "Worry"

Declan McKenna - "Daniel, Your Still A Child" from Zeros due August 21. Pre-order here.

*Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: Railway Gamblers - "Save Me"

Twin Peaks - "What's The Matter"

The Band Of Heathens - "Black Cat" from Stranger due September 25. Pre-order here.

Hoops - "Fall Back" from the album Halo due October 2. Pre-order here.

Girl Friday - "This Is Not The Indie Rock I Signed Up For" from the album Angrogynous Marydue August 21. Pre-orderhere.

BULLY - "Where To Start" from the album SUGAREGG due August 21. Pre-order here.

Jordana - "Big" from Something To Say due July 31. Pre-order here.