Every Album We Played on All Vinyl Friday

July 3, 2020
Ryan Arnold

Kts | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Features
Music
Music Discovery
Playlist

Here's everything we played on today's All Vinyl Friday!

Rolling Stones - It's Only Rock & Roll (side 2)

Paul McCartney - Venus & Mars (side 1)

Elvis Costello - My Aim Is True (side 1)

Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young - Déjà Vu (side2)

Genesis - Abacab (side 1)

Pretenders - Pretenders (side 2)

Led Zeppelin - IV (side 2)

Little Feat - Waiting For Columbus (side 4)

Bruce Springsteen - The River (side 3)

Beatles - Hey Jude (side 1)

Steely Dan - Gaucho (side 1)

Pearl Jam - Ten (side 1)

Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here (side 1)

U2 - War (side 2)

Cheap Trick - Heaven Tonight (side 2)

REM - Out Of Time (side 2)

Bob Marley - Exodus (side 2)

Queen - News Of The World (side 1)

Grateful Dead - Terrapin Station (side 1)

Prince - Purple Rain (side 2)

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - Damn The Torpedoes (side 1)

Jimi Hendrix - Electric Ladyland (side 4)

Peter Gabriel - Plays Live (side 4)

John Mellencamp - Scarecrow (side 1)

Weezer - Weezer (The Blue Album) (sides 1 and 2)

Heart - Little Queen (side 1)

Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed (side 2)

Black Crowes - Shake Your Money Maker (side 1)

Aerosmith - Rocks (side 1)

Nirvana - Nevermind (side 1)

Cars - Candy-O (side 1)

Jethro Tull - M.U. Best of (side 2)

Rush - Moving Pictures (side 1)

Led Zeppelin - Physcial Graffiti (side 3)

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Soul To Soul (sides 1 and 2)

Tags: 
All Vinyl Day
vinyl
Vinyl Of The Day