Every Album We Played on All Vinyl Friday
Here's everything we played on today's All Vinyl Friday!
Rolling Stones - It's Only Rock & Roll (side 2)
Paul McCartney - Venus & Mars (side 1)
Elvis Costello - My Aim Is True (side 1)
Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young - Déjà Vu (side2)
Pretenders - Pretenders (side 2)
Led Zeppelin - IV (side 2)
Little Feat - Waiting For Columbus (side 4)
Bruce Springsteen - The River (side 3)
Beatles - Hey Jude (side 1)
Steely Dan - Gaucho (side 1)
Pearl Jam - Ten (side 1)
Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here (side 1)
Cheap Trick - Heaven Tonight (side 2)
REM - Out Of Time (side 2)
Bob Marley - Exodus (side 2)
Queen - News Of The World (side 1)
Grateful Dead - Terrapin Station (side 1)
Prince - Purple Rain (side 2)
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - Damn The Torpedoes (side 1)
Jimi Hendrix - Electric Ladyland (side 4)
Peter Gabriel - Plays Live (side 4)
John Mellencamp - Scarecrow (side 1)
Weezer - Weezer (The Blue Album) (sides 1 and 2)
Heart - Little Queen (side 1)
Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed (side 2)
Black Crowes - Shake Your Money Maker (side 1)
Aerosmith - Rocks (side 1)
Nirvana - Nevermind (side 1)
Cars - Candy-O (side 1)
Jethro Tull - M.U. Best of (side 2)
Rush - Moving Pictures (side 1)
Led Zeppelin - Physcial Graffiti (side 3)
Stevie Ray Vaughan - Soul To Soul (sides 1 and 2)