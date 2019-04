I thought this was an April Fool's joke when I read that today is Cheap Trick Day. For people who love music as much as you and I love music any day that ends in the letter "Y" is Cheap Trick Day! They're responsible for some of the most iconic records ever recorded. Here are my top 5 Cheap Trick records of all time (in no particular order).

- Ryan A.

**

Heaven Tonight

Cheap Trick ('97)

In Color

Dream Police -

At Budokan