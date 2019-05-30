Father's Day With Vampire Weekend "Father Of The Bride" Tour

There are few new albums which have been so eagerly anticipated as Vampire Weekend Father Of The Bride. Since they first teased new songs at their Lollapalooza aftershow quite a few XRT listeners (this one included!) couldn't wait to hear the album. "This Life" started this week's show. Vampire Weekend play Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on, ironically, Father's Day - Sunday June 16. Take a peek at this week's entire playlist below and check out playlists from past shows here.

Drop me a line on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. My handle on all of them is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Vampire Weekend - "This Life"

Cage The Elephant - "Social Cues"

Hozier - "Almost (Sweet Music)"

The Heavy - "Better As One"

Young The Giant - "Heat Of The Summer"

Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time" *a pretty true to form take on Sublime's classic!

The Stray Cats - "Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me)"

Bruce Springsteen - "There Goes My Miracle"

Tame Impala - "Borderline"

Bastille - "Joy"

The Black Keys - "Go"

The Raconteurs - "Help Me Stranger"

Rainbow Kitten Surprise - "Heart"

Barns Courtney - "You And I"