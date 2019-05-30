Father's Day With Vampire Weekend "Father Of The Bride" Tour

May 30, 2019
Ryan Arnold
Vampire Weekend

© Xinhua

There are few new albums which have been so eagerly anticipated as Vampire Weekend Father Of The Bride. Since they first teased new songs at their Lollapalooza aftershow quite a few XRT listeners (this one included!) couldn't wait to hear the album. "This Lifestarted this week's show. Vampire Weekend play Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on, ironically, Father's Day - Sunday June 16. Take a peek at this week's entire playlist below and check out playlists from past shows here.

Drop me a line on InstagramFacebook, or Twitter. My handle on all of them is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. 

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

Vampire Weekend - "This Life"
Cage The Elephant - "Social Cues"

Hozier - "Almost (Sweet Music)"
The Heavy - "Better As One"

Young The Giant - "Heat Of The Summer"
Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time" *a pretty true to form take on Sublime's classic!

The Stray Cats - "Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me)"
Bruce Springsteen - "There Goes My Miracle"

Tame Impala - "Borderline"
Bastille - "Joy"

The Black Keys - "Go"
The Raconteurs - "Help Me Stranger"

Rainbow Kitten Surprise - "Heart"
Barns Courtney - "You And I"

