This is it - the final New Noise at Nine for 2019! The Best In New Music returns in January with a taste of the music we’re anticipating in 2020. Thank you for listening to New Noise at Nine every week. I work really hard to put together a show full of music I like and think you will, too. It means a lot that you take time to listen every week.

Check out the playlist below and the playlists from every 2019 New Noises at Nine here. Support the artists you hear on the radio station AND small businesses - buy the artists’ music from a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what you find the next time you go crate diving! My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Happy holidays!

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Tame Impala - “It Might Be Time”

Meg Myers - “Running Up That Hill”

Beck - “Dark Places”

Devon Gilfillian - “Unchained”

Zach Heckendorf - “Up!”

Alanis Morissette - “Reason I Drink”

Matt Maeson - “Go Easy”

Greg Dulli - “Pantomima”

Saint Motel - “Van Horn”

Lana Del Rey - “Mariners Apartment Complex”

Marcus King Band - “The Well” *Pre-order El Dorado produced by The Black Keys Dan Auerbach due January 17, 2020.

Coldplay - “Champion Of The World”

Cold War Kids - “Dirt In My Eyes”