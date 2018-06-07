Find out which artists received their first spins on this week's New Noise.

This has been an exciting week for new music. I've been looking forward to playing some artists I'd never heard before. Dennis Lloyd, Mikaela Davis, and Christine & The Queens are three in particular. The entire playlist from this week's show is below. I've included links to pre-order albums that will be out later this summer. Have an excellent weekend and, when you're out crate diving, let me know what you're listening to! Connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter - my handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Gorillaz - "Humility" *pre-order The Now Now out June 29.

Dennis Lloyd - "Nevermind"

Nine Inch Nails - "God Break Down The Door"

Dave Matthews Band - "Again And Again"

Maggie Rogers - "Fallingwater"

Beach House - "Dark Spring"

Rayland Baxter - "Casanova" *pre-order Wide Awake out July 13.

Rubblebucket - "Fruity" *pre-order Sun Machine out August 24.

Bastille - "Quarter Past Midnight"

Mikaela Davis - "Other Lover" *pre-order Delivery out July 13.

Jungle - "Happy Man" *pre-order Jungle Rot out July 20.

Christine & The Queens - "Girlfriend" featuring DAM-FUNK

Lucero - "For The Lonely Ones" *pre-order Among The Ghosts out August 3.

Johnny Marr - "Hi Hello" *pre-order Call The Comet out June 15.