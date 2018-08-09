First spins of new music from XRT faves, Studio X specs.

Well, those who went to Lollapalooza have finally recovered and those who didn't are ready for the people who did to shut up about it. Looking toward the end of summer and beginning of fall, we have new music from Jade Bird, Death Cab For Cutie, and Alejandro Escovedo to look forward to. Some of this week's faves include Maggie Rogers and a husband/wife duo called Flora Cash who blend each of their unique styles into a really enjoyable listen. Check out the playlist, along with links to a few XRT shows and album pre-orers, below. Let me know what you're listening to and be sure to support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying music from local, independant, or family-owned music stores.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Jade Bird - "Uh Huh"

The Revivalists - “All My Friends”

Maggie Rogers - "Give A Little"

Snow Patrol - “Empress”

Brett Dennen - "Here's Looking At You Kid"

Mt. Joy - "Jenny Jenkins"

Alejenadro Escovedo - "Sonica USA" *pre-order The Crossing due September 14, 2018.

Flora Cash - "You're Somebody Else Now"

Bob Moses - “Back Down”

Tash Sultana - "Salvation"

Death Cab For Cutie - "I Dreamt We Spoke Again" *Don't miss Death Cab For Cutie's XRT Show on October 7, 2018 at the Auditorium Theatre or to register for a chance to win passes to Death Cab's Studio X appearance on August 21, 2018.

Amos Lee - No More Darkness, No More Light

Greta Van Fleet- “When The Curtain Falls”

Elvis Costello - “Unwanted Number”







