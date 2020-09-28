Fleet Foxes, Kurt Vile + John Prine, Everything Everything

Video of Fleet Foxes - &quot;Can I Believe You&quot;

Fleet Foxes teases one of the first announced albums of 2021 with the song "Can I Believe You", Kurt Vile and John Prine bring a tear to the eye of anyone who loves either one of 'em with a reword of Prine's "How Lucky", and the Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week, BONZIE, returns with her first new music in three years. The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

I mention every week because it's so important - support the artists you hear on the Big Beat and WXRT by buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or family-owned music store and, when you head out crate diving, wear a mask and let me know what you find! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Fleet Foxes - "Can I Believe You" from Shore due February 5, 2021. Pre-order here.

Deep Sea Diver - "Impossible Weight" featuring Sharon Van Etten

Everything Everything - Violent Sun

Kurt Vile - "How Lucky" featuring John Prine

Jealous of the Birds - "Something Holy"

Foreign Air - "The Apartment"

Songhoy Blues - "Barre" (Change) from Optimisme due October 23. Pre-order here.

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: BONZIE - "alone"

Temples - "Paraphernalia"

Winnetka Bowling League - "Come To The Beach"

Will Butler - "Bethlehem"

Matt Berninger - "One More Second" from Serpentine Prison due October 16. Pre-order here.

Django Django – "Spirals"

Mourn - "This Feeling Is Disgusting"