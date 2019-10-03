Foals Release Their Second Album Of The Year

Video of FOALS - The Runner

Yes, Jeff Lynne really has new music on the way. He’s a music-making machine 50 years in the making! I came across another song from Smith & Thell - the Swedish duo whose debut blew up in Europe. "The Runner" comes from Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 which is Foals' second album this year. I like it a lot and it seemed like a great song to start this week's show. Check out everything I played this week listed below. Playlists from past New Noises at Nine are right here.

Foals - “The Runner”

Jeff Lynne’s ELO - “From Out Of Nowhere”

Flora Cash - “Missing Home”

Sturgill Simpson - “Sing Along”

Smith & Thell - “Hotel Walls”

Catfish & The Bottlemen - “2All”

Michigander - “Misery”

Twin Peaks - “Casey’s Groove”

Wilco - “Everyone Hides”

The Lumineers - “It Wasn’t Easy To Be Happy For You”

Hiss Golden Messenger - “Happy Birthday Baby”

Green Day - “Father Of All…”

The Teskey Brothers - “So Caught Up”

Van Morrison - “In The Dark Night Of The Soul”