Forget Flowers and Chocolate! A Dozen (plus 2) New Songs
Thanks for listening to New Noise at Nine on XRT.
Sharon Van Etten - "Seventeen"
Smith & Thell - "Forgive Me Friend"
Jade Bird - "I Get No Joy"
Guster - "Overexcited" *Guster plays the Riviera Theatre on April 13.
Jenny Lewis - "Red Bull & Hennessy"
Cage The Elephant - "Ready To Let Go"
Josh Ritter - "Old Black Magic"
X Ambassadors - "Boom"
Bailen - "I Was Wrong"
Bob Mould - "Lost Faith"
Andrew Bird - "Sisyphus"
Houses - "Fast Talk"
Adia Victoria - "Different Kind Of Love"
Glen Hansard - "I'll Be You, Be Me"